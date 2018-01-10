Evelyn Gregory Paul passed away at the age of 94 on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Delmar Nursing Home in Lawrenceville, GA. Born in Eton, GA, Mrs. Paul graduated from Maryville College (TN), earning a Bachelor’s degree in English and Education. At Maryville College, she met her future husband, Glenn F. Paul Sr., and they married following college. After WWII, the Pauls moved to Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Paul taught fifth grade in Fulton County, and later was a reading tutor in the DeKalb school system. She was a longtime active member of Inman Park United Methodist Church in Atlanta, and later a member at the Snellville United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Paul is preceded in death by her parents, William James Gregory Sr., and Ella Peeples Gregory of Eton, and her loving husband of 69 years, Glenn F. Paul, Sr.

She is survived by her three children, Susan Gregory Paul Tyler (Douglas), Pamela Renee Paul Bamberg (Harold), and Glenn F. Paul Jr. (Lee); six grand-children, Gregory Alman Duncan, Lauren Leigh Duncan Scudder (Darin), Lindsay Michelle Roberts (Scott), Nicole Roberts Miyata (George), Alexander Joseph Paul, and Abby Catherine Miller (Robert); and three great-grand-children, Landon Robert Miller, Ella Claire Miller, and Corbin Duncan Scudder. Mrs. Paul was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018: visitation with the family 9-10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m., at the Tom M. Wages Funeral Home at 3705 Snellville Stone Mountain Freeway in Snellville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Inman Park United Methodist Church in Atlanta.