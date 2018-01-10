Mr. Jerry E. Queen, age 71, of Ellijay, passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his son, Marty Kimsey; parents, Jay Queen and Eva Dills; and brother, Gary Queen.

Mr. Queen is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rosemary Queen; daughters and sons in law, Lisa & Timmy Daniel, Dusty Hayes & Jeff Pierce, Sonya & Ashley Johnson, Tammy Franklin & Mohammed Tahir; twelve beautiful grandchildren, Whitley Patterson, Aaron Patterson, Jordan Smith, Joshua Smith, Nathan Franklin, Taylor Daniel, Sara Daniel, Asia Johnson, Leigha Daniel, Ishia Smith, Isaac Smith, Zain Tahir; 5 great grandchildren, Dawson Patterson, Chloe Patterson, Sophia Patterson, Rayven Smith, Bryleigh Smith, brothers: Gene Queen and Dale Anderson; sisters, Janice Long & Diane Addams; aunt, Jessie Brown, Uncle Lamar Newton and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 10 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Shane Williams and Rev. Jackie Webb officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 until the funeral hour at 2.

