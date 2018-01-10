Mr. David "Berry" Lewis, age 45, of Chatsworth passed away Friday, January 5, 2018 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by father, William David Lewis; sister, Robin Chapman; grandparents, Elmer & Mercedes Sisson, & Delanie Chapman Lewis; uncles, Jimmy Lewis and Hurshel Chapman.

He is survived by mother, Pam Lewis; son and daughter in law, David and Logan Lewis; daughter, Blair Lewis; grandson, Stryker Lewis; brothers, Marshall Lewis and Avery Tucker; special aunt, Shirley Nolan, Fay & Tommy Miles, Kay & Danny Ratcliff; uncles, Grady Lewis, Jr., Claude Chapman, Dennis Chapman & Robert Chapman. Nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial services for Mr. Lewis were held on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Lewis officiating. The family received friends on Tuesday, from 12:00 until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m.

