Mrs. Ruby Luceil Burke Hickey age 86 of Chatsworth, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

She was a member of the Cool Springs Baptist Church. Ruby enjoyed sewing, taking care of her family and cooking, especially her famous chocolate cake.

Mrs. Hickey was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Ralph Hickey; infant daughter Brenda Jo Hickey; parents, Joe Burke and Sylvia Patterson Burke; brother, Bill Burke; sisters, Jean Millsaps, May Belle Shoemaker, and Annie Dale; brothers-in-law, Tommy Green, Buddy Winkler, Jack Moore, S.L. Hickey and Ralph Parker; sister-in-law, Ina Hickey; and an infant brother and a sister.

Survivors include son Stanley Hickey of Chatsworth; sisters, Jo Ann Moore, and Wanda Winkler both of Chatsworth; sisters-in-law & brother-in-law Ezma & Bradley Tankersley, and Edna Mae Parker -all of Chatsworth; nieces; nephews.

Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hickey were held Thursday January 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Lamar Beason and Rev. Bobby Souther officiating. Interment followed in the Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Special thanks to Quinton Memorial Health & Rehabilitation, her caring CNA’s and nurses, and also Beverly, Phyllis, Sabrina, Patty and Connie.

