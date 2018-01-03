Shirley Sluder Dillard, age 61, of Chatsworth went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, December 29, 2017.

Her life was full of love for her family and friends. She was a proud wife, mother, and memaw. Shirley continued to show her love for others and her passion for teaching children throughout her 17 years as a paraprofessional. She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, where her husband pastors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Gordon and Mozelle Davis Sluder; and sister, Cheryl Denise Sluder.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Samuel Dillard; daughters and son-in-laws, Leah and Dmitry Gedeonov, Jessica and Jared Burns; grandchildren, Logan Jones, Alexander Gedeonov, and Jozelle Burns; brother and sister-in-law David and Dee Sluder.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Shirley Dillard will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Cecil Williams and Rev. Don Self officiating. Burial will be in Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Tuesday, January 2, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

