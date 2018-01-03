Mrs. Patricia ‘Patty’ Barbara Kuhn, 65, of Dalton, Georgia and formerly of Niles, Ohio, departed this life on Monday, December 25, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Patty was born in Warren, Ohio on September 9, 1952 to the late Mr. George Baker Sr. and his wife, the late Mary (Brewer) Baker. She held several positions in life but was best known as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother great-grandmother, daughter and sister. She was an avid seamstress and was well known for her creative costumes and quilts. She was raised in the Catholic faith. Thanks to her unselfish gift of organ donation, more than one individual may be blessed with the restoration of their sight.

Other than her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Clyde 'Jake' Kuhn, brothers James ‘Jimmy’ Baker and David ‘Bobby’ Baker, sister Mary Alice McCarley and daughter-in-law Rachael Kuhn.

She is survived by sons Scott and Holly Kuhn of Chatsworth, Jeff Kuhn of Dalton, Daughter Maggie and Ian Mainville of Laval, Quebec, Brothers George and Vicki Baker of Cincinnati, OH, Greg Baker of Niles, OH, and Tom and Pam Baker of McDonald OH, Sisters Tracy and Donald Eckrote of Mineral Ridge, OH and Judy and Jim Dupler of Deerfield Beach, FL, Grandchildren Kimberly and John, Kayla, Kaylub, Hayleigh, Tucker, Lucas and Jackson, and Great-Grandchildren Zoey and Kenley. Also surviving is a great number of nieces and nephews, her companion, Jerry Bowden and special lifelong friends, Juanita Leeson and Kathy Stanley.

A casual celebration of life memorial service was held Friday, December 29 in the fellowship hall of Homeland Baptist Church in Chatsworth.