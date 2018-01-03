Mrs. Rosene Caylor Cox Carter better known as “Mimi” age 95 of Chatsworth went to her heavenly home on Monday, December 25, 2017.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life and first husband, Deo Cox; second husband, Carroll Carter, Sr.; infant son, Dewayne Cox; parents, Jigger John and Roxie Caylor; brothers, Tom, John Henry “Bunk”, Curtis “Buck”, and Leroy Caylor; sister, Denver Caylor.

Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Alva Jean and Jack Sharp, Dalton, Shelia Cox Whitener, Chatsworth; son, Larry Cox, Dalton; grandchildren and spouses, Kenny and Shane Sharp, Steve and Sarah Sharp, Robbie and Ali Sharp, Lori and Billy Calhoun, Lynn Davis, Marc and Brittany Cox, Adam Cox, and Jonathan and Shay Cox; great-grandchildren, Samantha Sharp, Eric Sharp, Stevie Sharp, Sawyer Sharp, Skylar Caldwell, Carson Sharp, Cameron Sharp, Andrew Williams, Kaiden Cox, Pheonix Cox, Aspen Cox, Matt Pittman, Gracie Calhoun, Marci Cox, Lane Cox, Faith Cox, Shawn Davis and Baby Girl Cox on the way; great great-grandchildren, her namesake Mildred Rosene “Millie Rose” Williams, and Denali Caldwell; several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Rita and Larry Cockburn for sharing their musical talents, the staff of Chatsworth Health Care for the love they showed for her and Homestead Hospice for their care.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Carter were held Friday December 29, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Chaplain Sonny Hernandez officiating. Interment followed in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.