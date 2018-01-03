Jean Harris Ballew, age 84 of Chatsworth passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 in Chatsworth Health Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ballew; parents, M.A. and Alma Harris; brother and sisters, Jack Harris, Mary Anderson, and Ruby Penland.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Lynda Ballew; granddaughter, Sarah and Derek Hicks; brother, Harold Harris; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Marie Ballew; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Jean Ballew were held 11:00 am Friday, December 29, 2017 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Rev. Brad Boynton officiating. Burial was in Spring Place Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday, December 28, 2017.

The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials be made to Spring Place Baptist Church 441 Georgia Highway 225 Chatsworth, Georgia 30705.

Online condolences may be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com.