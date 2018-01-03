Mrs. Linnie Babb, age 72, of Chatsworth passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

Linnie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Thelma & Cecil Satterfield; sisters, Tammy Satterfield and Sheila Rich; and special aunt and uncle, Sally & Pete Spivey.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Kelly Babb; son and daughter-in-law, Jason & Brandi Babb of Chatsworth; brothers, Brian, Wayne, and Sam Satterfield – all of Chatsworth; grandson, Ben Babb; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Babb were held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth with Rev. Mark Shaw and Rev. George Ross officiating. Interment followed at Murray Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at Peeples Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 pm.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.