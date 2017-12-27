Mrs. Christine Sales Brooks Satterfield, age 86 of Chatsworth, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2017 after a brief illness.

Christine was born in Gilmer County on December 26, 1930 to her parents, Lonnie and Madgie Rogers Sales. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Willamae Witherow and Clarice Edmonson; her brother, Don Sales; husbands, Howell “Buddy” Brooks and C.L. Satterfield, Sr.

Survivors include a sister, Ozell Crawford, of Chatsworth; a brother, Vestal Sales; a son and daughter-in-law, Mitchell and Lynne Brooks of Dalton, a son, Jeffery Brooks of Chatsworth; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; special friends, Elaine and Darryl Powell and Mr. Freeman Whaley.

The family would like to say a special, “thank-you”, to Rev. Harold Poteet and the staff at Regency Park Health and Rehabilitation for their care and compassion.

Funeral services for Christine Satterfield will be Wednesday, December 27th, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with the Rev. Harold Poteet officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a charity of their choice.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 27th, from 12 noon until 2:00 P.M.

Peeples Funeral Home and Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Christine Sales Brook Satterfield.