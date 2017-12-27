Mr. Frank G. Wiggins, 86 of Eton, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Murray Medical Center.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Viola Wiggins; sisters, Lucille Wiggins, Milda Carpenter, Willie Kate Harrison; brothers, Keith Wiggins, Johnny Wiggins.

Survivors include his nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from Vonore Lake View Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Willis officiating. Interment will follow in Vonore Lake View Baptist Church Cemetery.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Frank G. Wiggins.