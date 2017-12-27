MR. FRANK G. WIGGINS
Mr. Frank G. Wiggins, 86 of Eton, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Murray Medical Center.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Viola Wiggins; sisters, Lucille Wiggins, Milda Carpenter, Willie Kate Harrison; brothers, Keith Wiggins, Johnny Wiggins.
Survivors include his nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from Vonore Lake View Baptist Church with Rev. Billy Willis officiating. Interment will follow in Vonore Lake View Baptist Church Cemetery.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Frank G. Wiggins.