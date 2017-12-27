Mrs. Edna Mae Jones, age 82 of Chatsworth, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at her residence.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Jones; her parents, Howard and Gertie Lynn Roberts; a daughter, Debra Ownby.

Survivors include sons, Junior Ownby and David Ownby of Chatsworth; daughters and sons-in-law, Charlotte and Clint Esarey of Staunton, VA, Vida and Ralph Betterton of Chatsworth, Glenda and Kenny Thomas of Chatsworth; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur and Dovie Roberts of Dalton, Ray and Bobbie Roberts of Tellico Plains, TN; sisters and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Trammell of Chatsworth, Louise and Earl Crowder of Tellico Plains, TN, Betty Leppek of Tellico Plains, TN.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Edna Mae Jones will be 4:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 27th, in the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Jack Nickels officiating. Interment will follow in the Smyrna Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday December 27th from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M.

Peeples Funeral Home and Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Edna Mae Jones.