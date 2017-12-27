Davis Edward “Eddie” Moorer, Jr., age 77, of Chatsworth passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at his residence.

Eddie was a member of Dawnville Church of God and a motorcycle and airplane enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his father, Davis Edward Moorer, Sr.; mother, Helen Ferguson Moorer; son, Ken Moorer; and daughter, Betty Jean Bryant.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Shelby Moorer; sons and daughter-in-law, Keith & Sherry Moorer of Boaz, AL and Kevin Moorer of Boaz, AL; daughter, Michele Moorer of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne & Tom Winborn of Glencoe, AL; 7 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Moorer were held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 23, 2017 in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Thrasher and Rev. Ronnie Nix officiating. Interment followed at Little Prospect Cemetery.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 am until the funeral hour at 2:00 pm.

Peeples Funeral Home and Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.