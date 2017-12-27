Marlene Foster, 86, of Cumming passed away Wednesday December 20, 2017 at her residence following a period of declining health.

Born June 21, 1931 in Chatsworth, Georgia to the late C. L. and Cora Duncan, she had lived in Forsyth County for the past 22 years having moved from Riverdale. A homemaker since the 1970’s, she was formerly employed as a bookkeeper for Borden. Mrs. Foster was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and word puzzles. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ausmus, and a brother, Deward Duncan.

Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Rev. Troy Foster, Cumming; children, Shelia and Leon Leatherwood, Cumming, Lamar and Debbie Foster, Cumming; grandchildren, Ashley and Daniel Lambert, Rachel and Michael Harper, Mandy and Ron Wilde, Heather and Matthew Grupp, Stephanie Leatherwood Austin; and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday December 23, 2017 at 1 o’clock at Bearden Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mark Biddy and Dr. David Dickerson will officiate. Interment followed in Dawsonville Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, P. O. Box 686, Dawsonville, GA 30534, to be used for missions programs. Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.

Bearden Funeral Home of Dawsonville, GA was in charge of the arrangements. Local notices are provided as a courtesy of Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth.