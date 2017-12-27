William “Bill” A. Hajek went home to be with the Father in Heaven today, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Bill had been living in Dalton, Georgia for the past 10 years.

He is survived by his life partner Emily Daniel of Dalton, Georgia, his son Kevin Hajek and his wife Sandy from Richmond, Texas and his daughters Brandy Bright and her husband Stacy of Dalton Ga, Nikki Whiteside and her husband Jeff of Dalton Georgia, Anissa Proctor and her husband Mike of Eton Georgia and Jennifer Bowers and her husband Avery Jr. of Bristol Tennessee. He has many beloved grandchildren and great-grand children.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Eugene And Frances Hajek, his step mother Ruby Franz Hajek, his sister Janell Hajek and his first wife Maggie Hajek. Bill was born in Moulton, Texas. He graduated from Industrial High School and Texas A&M University. He farmed with his Dad for several years but retired to Georgia after teaching science at the Middle School and High School levels for 27 years at Industrial ISD. He immediately fell in love with the mountains of Georgia and spent his retirement in the Dalton, Chatsworth area. He was a Christian and praised the Lord daily in prayer. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Northwestern Georgia Hematology and Oncology in Dalton Georgia and for the special help from Hospice in his last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Bill and Maggie Hajek Scholarship fund at Industrial High School. Burial was at Corinth Baptist Church.

Services were held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2017 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with the Reverend Pat Shelton officiating. Pallbearers were Kevin Hajek, Stacy Bright, Jeff Whiteside, Kenny Eaton, Charlie Gibson, and Tom Lerch. The family received friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.