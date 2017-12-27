Daren Goswick, age 55 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Eunice Jackson.

He is survived by his wife; Connie Crump Goswick; daughter, Amanda Davis, son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and LouAnn Goswick, father and mother, Ralph and Regina Goswick; grandchildren, Colten and Eliza Davis and Wyatt, Braxton, and Jaxson Goswick, and Trinity Eller; brothers, Charles Allen Goswick and Doyle Curtis Clark, and sister, Anita Ilojam; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Daren Goswick were held at 3:00 pm Thursday, December 21, 2017 from the Chapel of Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth with Revs. Roger Baker and Ricky Tallent officiating. Burial was in Center Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

