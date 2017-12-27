Mary Crumbley, age 86 of Chatsworth, who loved her Lord, family and church went to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, December 19, 2017 in Erlanger Health Care in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Juel F. and Essie Vera Dixon; sisters, Wilma England, Kathryn Bowen, and Pearl Ellis; brothers, Johnny Dixon and George Dixon.

She is survived her husband, Samuel A. Crumbley, Jr. to whom she was married for 69 years; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Jeanne Crumbley, Ron and Sheri Crumbley and Sam III and Glenda Crumbley and Curtis and Jackie Crumbley; sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and C.L. Satterfield; brother, Winfred Dixon; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mary Crumbley were held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2017 at Chatsworth First Baptist Church with Dr. George Barnett and Rev. George Ross officiating. Burial was in Fairy Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Jones Funeral Home of Chatsworth.

If you plan to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The Murray County Gideon Camp P.O. Box 44 Chatsworth, Georgia 30705 or to Chatsworth First Baptist Church WMU 121 West Market Street Chatsworth, Georgia 30705.

