Mrs. Lynda Peggy Stevenson Kendrick, age 81 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday December 16, 2017, at Erlanger Hospital.

She was a member of Holly Creek Baptist Church and sang for over 30 years as a member of the Cool Springs Quartet.

Mrs. Kendrick was preceded in death by her parents, General P. and Sybil Stevenson; sisters, Mamie Robinson, Eloise McGahee; brothers, Clyde Stevenson, Clarence “Snake” Stevenson, Lloyd Stevenson, Luther E. Stevenson, Hubert Stevenson and Grover Stevenson.

Survivors include, husband, Robert “Bob” Kendrick, Chatsworth; sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Sherry Kendrick, Chatsworth, and Jeffery and Lynn Sams, Chatsworth; daughters, Freida Greenway, Dalton and Daphne Pendley, Chatsworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charlie and Mary Ruth Stevenson, Chatsworth, and Fred and Linda Stevenson, Rocky Face; grandchildren, Adrian K. Stone, Jake Kendrick, Elyse K. Davis, Charlsey Etheridge, Kane Pendley, Candice Murray, Katie Adali, and Aisha Sams; great-grandchildren, Zeb Stone, Tad Stone, Katherine Stone, Tripp Pendley, Layla Adali, and Asa Pendley; Nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Kendrick were held Monday December 18, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Cochran and Rev. Donald Cantrell officiating. Interment followed in the Cool Spring Cemetery.

The family received friends Monday at Peeples Funeral Home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.