Mr. Alan Scott Vickery, age 46 of Marietta, GA, passed away Saturday, December 16, 2017, at Kennestone Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Trammell Eugene Vickery, Sr. and Onia Mae Gohley Vickery; maternal grandparents, Riley and Cora Gohley;

Survivors include, wife, Carla Vickery, Jasper, GA; daughter, Rebecca Mae Vickery, Jasper, GA; sons, Josh Andrews, Jasper, Justin Stewart, Ellijay; companion, Ashley Reynolds, Duluth, GA; brothers and sister-in-law, Trammell Eugene Vickery, Jr. and Melissa Vickery, Marietta, GA, and David Ray Vickery, Murrayville, GA; niece, Elizabeth Vickery; Aunts, an uncle and cousins also survive.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Vickery were held Tuesday December 19, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Vince Goble and Trammell Eugene Vickery, Jr. officiating. Interment followed in the Faith Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday at Peeples Funeral Home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.