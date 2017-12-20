Gina Lynn Payne Cronan, 43, of Ranger, died on Thursday, December 14, 2017, following a sudden illness. Gina was born in Murray County on April 1, 1974; she was the daughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. Johnny and Sandi Payne. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Albert and Rosella Payne, and Jasper Goodson; her father-in-law, Curtis Cronan. Gina was a graduate of Murray County High Class, Class of 1992. She had worked in the healthcare industry, she worked for the Murray County School System, and at the time of her death, Gina worked at IGA Supermarket in Fairmount. Gina deeply loved her family, and she made friends very easily. She was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church. Because Gina was an organ donor, her legacy will live on through the lives she helped to save.

Gina is survived by her husband, Dewayne Cronan; her son, Jonathan Dylan Cronan; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Staci and Wade Ruse, and Laura Beth and Zach Crow; her grandmother, Elizabeth Roberts; her mother-in-law, Betty Cronan; her sisters-in-law, Denise (Reed) Childers, Deloris Cronan; her step-mother, Mary Payne; her step-sisters, Felicia (Steve) Corbin, and Sarah (Joe Kilgore) Champion; her nieces and nephews, Caleb, Tyler, Aaron, Emily, Kaitlyn, Carter, Kala, Kienna, Amber, Kellie, and Noah.

The Cronan family received friends on Sunday, December 17, 2017 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral service was conducted on Monday, December 18, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial followed the service at Maple Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Bowen, Rev. Duane Smith, and Rev. Brandon Herndon officiated. Rev. Mark Bowen officiated at the graveside service. Music was arranged by the Cummings family. Pallbearers were Caleb Smith, Zach Crow, Jeff Thomason, Jacob Bowen, Donald Thomason, and Karlos Adame; honorary pallbearers are Wade Ruse, Mark Bowen, and Reed Childers.

The family suggests that memorials in memory of Gina be given to The American Heart Association, online at www.heart.org. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.