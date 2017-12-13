Miss Tiffany Krashay Rymer, age 34 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, N. J. Jenkins, Sherman Mason, Bill Rymer, and Rachel Sanford.

She is survived by her mother and stepdad, Missy and Harry Ward of Resaca; father and stepmother, Bobby and Dena Rymer of Dalton; siblings and spouses, Josh and Amber Rymer of Chatsworth, Leah Mason of Cartersville, Brooke Bailey of Chatsworth, Coty Rymer of Cleveland, TN, Amanda Dickerson of Crandall; stepbrothers and spouses, Issac and Heather Ward of Dalton, Jacob Ward of Resaca, Franky and Kelsey Ward of Carbondale, Brandon and Brooke Gibson of Houston, TX; grandmother and spouse, Lola Juanita Mason-Peck and Pete Peck of Calhoun; neices and nephews, Ema, Carson, Grace, Jared, Mallory, Austin, Natalie, Madison, Savannah, Liberty, Lukas, and Thomas; uncles; Joel Jenkins of Benton, TN, Billy Rymer of Chatsworth; aunts, Traci Jenkins of Cleveland, TN, and Tina Waldroup of Benton, TN; special friends, Phillip and Kathy Ward of Crandall; special companion, Harley.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Young, Rev. Stacey Hensley and Rev. Joel Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in Maranatha Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations for final expenses.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com