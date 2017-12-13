Mr. Gordon Lee Long, Jr., age 79 of Chatsworth, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at Hamilton Medical Center.

Mr. Long was a member of Homeland Baptist Church, Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief, and the Georgia Baptist Builders Ministry, and he was an Appalachian Trail Volunteer. Junior enjoyed going to church, teaching Sunday School, and singing. He was also retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Mr. Long was preceded in death by a son, Alan Long; parents, Gordon Long, Sr. and Emmaree Long; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ben and Mary Lou Jones; brother-in-law, Joe Noland.

Survivors include wife, Bennie Long, Chatsworth; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Vickie Long, Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Delores Long, Chatsworth; sister, Linda Noland, Chatsworth; grandchildren, Whit Long, Casey Long, and Calli O’Neal; great-grandchild, Knox Long; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Long were held Thursday, December 7, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Hare and Rev. Harold Poteet officiating. Interment followed in the Holly Creek Church Cemetery.

The family received friends Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home at PO Box 329, Palmetto, Georgia 30268 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.