Mr. John Allen Trowell, Jr., age 79, of Chatsworth passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at Morningside of Dalton.

John graduated from the University of Florida. He served as a captain in the U. S. Air Force from 1961 to 1969. He also worked as a systems analyst and taught math at several colleges.

John was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed cooking, painting, gardening, and antiquing.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Allen Trowell, Sr.; mother, Willie Belle Hagood Trowell; and wife, Mary Jeanette Trowell.

Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Dana Trowell of Dalton and Eric and Karen Trowell of Hixson, TN; grandchildren, Olivia Trowell, Tucker Trowell, and Jillian Trowell; and former wife, Connie Trowell, and family.

A memorial reception was held on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Peeples Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association: 2451 Crystal Dr, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or to the American Heart Association: 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231.

Cremation services were provided by Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth.