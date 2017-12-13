Mr. John Allen Trowell, Jr.
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mr. John Allen Trowell, Jr., age 79, of Chatsworth passed away on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at Morningside of Dalton.
John graduated from the University of Florida. He served as a captain in the U. S. Air Force from 1961 to 1969. He also worked as a systems analyst and taught math at several colleges.
John was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed cooking, painting, gardening, and antiquing.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Allen Trowell, Sr.; mother, Willie Belle Hagood Trowell; and wife, Mary Jeanette Trowell.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Dana Trowell of Dalton and Eric and Karen Trowell of Hixson, TN; grandchildren, Olivia Trowell, Tucker Trowell, and Jillian Trowell; and former wife, Connie Trowell, and family.
A memorial reception was held on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Peeples Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association: 2451 Crystal Dr, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or to the American Heart Association: 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231.
Cremation services were provided by Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth.