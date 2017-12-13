Mr. Calvin E. Greeson, age 81 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, November 20, 2017, after a long battle with illness.

Mr. Greeson was preceded in death by his parents, John Cecil Greeson, Odetta Cox Ogles, daughter in law, Kathy L. Greeson, and sister in law, Mrs. Kathleen Greeson.

Calvin was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict, and a member of the local American Legion. He was self-employed in the carpet/sample industry for many years. He had an early passion for Indian artifacts including arrowheads, tomahawks, and searched countless hours for that next find. He was an avid collector of antiques, and could hardly wait until the next flea market, auction or estate sale.

Survivors include his loving wife, Mrs. Jean C. Greeson of Chatsworth; daughter and son in law, Susan and Darrell Camp of Rome Ga; son, David W. Greeson of Chatsworth; brother, Leon Greeson of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Jake & Leah Evans, Simon & Amber Evans; 4 great grandchildren, all of Huntsville AL; brother in law/sisters in law, Thomas & Dianne Todd of Chatsworth, Judy & Tony Sanchez of Show Low AZ, Penny Scarborough of Corona CA, Andrea & Jerry Bassett of Lakewood CA, several nieces/nephews/cousins also survive.

A very special heartfelt thank you to the nurses, nursing assistants, and staff at Woodale Nursing home.

Services were held Wednesday at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Mark Seay officiating. The Chatsworth American Legion, post 167 performed military honors. Interment followed in the Murray Memorial Gardens cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday.