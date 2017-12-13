Mrs. Rachel Morrison Hufstetler, age 95 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, December 11, 2017, at Regency Park in Dalton.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth. Her love and passion was found outside gardening with her flowers and also in the kitchen, where she was known for her great cooking and baking.

Mrs. Hufstetler was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maudie Morrison; husband, John Lewis (Zeke) Hufstetler; brothers, J. B. and Robert Morrison; grandson, Brad Hudson.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, John and Linda Hufstetler, Douglasville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Alan Bagley, Hendersonville, TN; grandchildren, Gina McKenzie, Mark Hufstetler, Ryan Hufstetler, Rebecca Campbell, and Bridget Galbreath; 12 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Pam Sinclair; special nephew, Mike Morrison.

Memorial services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hufstetler will be held Saturday, December 16, 2017, at 11 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth with Rev. George Ross and Dr. Mark Shaw officiating. Interment will follow in the Chatsworth Heights Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Chatsworth, 121 W Market St, Chatsworth, GA 30705.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.