Mr. James Richard Elkins Jr., 71 of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017, at Murray Medical Center.

James was preceded in death by his father, James R. Elkins, Sr.; mother, Margie Aults; brother, Johnny Elkins; sisters, Peggy Elkins and Virginia Elkins.

Survivors include his loving wife, Brenda Elkins of Chatsworth; son, Adam Elkins of Dalton; daughter, Kristy Lopez of Norcross, GA; brothers, Doug Elkins of Florida, Richard Elkins of Florida; sisters, Glenda Beeman of Florida, Lila Wilson of Florida; grandchildren, Lucas Caudill and Andrew Saldana.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Spring Place Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Mr. Elkins's love for children and animals, please consider memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Humane Society, Dept: Memorial Donations, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. James Richard Elkins Jr.