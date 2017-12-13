Annie Mae (Bishop) Kinsey, age 84, passed away Monday, December 11, 2017. Mrs. Kinsey was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She was retired from Murray County School System where she worked in the Special Education Department.

She is preceded in death by her spouse, William "Red" Kinsey; parents, Robert and Liza Mae Fowler Bishop; sister, Kathleen Bishop Greeson.

Mrs. Kinsey is survived by her brother and sister in law, Arvin and Betty Bishop and a brother-in-law, Leon Greeson, all of Chatsworth. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Seay officiating. Interment will follow in the Spring Place Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 noon until the funeral hour.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com