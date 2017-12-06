Mr. Willard G. Millsaps age 83 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday December 4, 2017 at Wood Dale Health Care Center.

Mr. Millsaps was a member of Fairy Valley Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, cooking, and watching sports, especially the Braves, and westerns.

Mr. Millsaps was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sue Hall Millsaps; parents, Jack and Viola Millsaps; brothers, J.T., Garland, Arvil, Harve, and Calvin; sister, Edith Cochran;

Survivors include, step-daughter, Kay Holcomb, Chatsworth; brother, William (Peno) Millsaps, Eton; sisters and brother-in-law, Birdie and Wayne Graves, Chatsworth, and Onie Cochran, Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Kara and Nathan Leonard; great-grandchild, Will Leonard; nieces, nephews, cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Millsaps will be held Friday December 8, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. William Silvers officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairy Valley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fairy Valley Baptist Church at P.O. Box 578 Crandall, GA 30711 or the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 42040 Oklahoma City, OK 73123

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.