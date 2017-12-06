Mrs. Wanda J. Tallent, 77 of Dalton, passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Quinton Memorial Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Jack Tallent; parents, James Caughron and Minnie Crittenden; step father, Jim Crittenden; daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Tallent; brothers, Claude, Harold, Charles and Kenneth Caughron; sister-in-law, Gladys Caughron.

Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Tallent of Chatsworth, Mark Tallent of Chatsworth; daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and James Bailey of Chatsworth, Judy and Rick Cochran of Chatsworth; sister, Gena Swafford of Cleveland; grandchildren, Justin Tallent, Adriene and Joel Carroll, Rick and Rachel Tallent, Chyenne Cochran, Jesse Cochran, Jamie Bailey; great-grandchildren, Sara Carroll, Kaylee Carroll, Brenden Carroll, Wesley Carroll, Hayden Bailey, Savannah Bailey, Skylar Huckeby, Brayleigh Tallent; extended family also survives.

Cremation services were provided as her final wishes.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. from the Open Air Ministry, 1058 Mountain Crest Drive, Chatsworth, GA 30705 with the Rev. Wayne Hall (Blue Beard) officiating.

In lieu of Flower donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at 300 W Emery St, Dalton, GA 30720 or to the Alzheimer's Association at 922 E Morris St, Dalton, GA 30721.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Wanda J. Tallent.

