Melvin Eugene Welch passed away at his home in Chatsworth, Georgia, on Friday, November 24, 2017. Mr. Welch was a long time employee of The United States Postal Service and served as Postmaster at the Chatsworth branch for thirty six years.

Mr. Welch was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Clark Welch of Chatsworth; father and mother, Cecil Andrew and Ruth Ballew Welch of Chatsworth; brother, Julian Welch of Chatsworth.

He is survived by his loving son, Mark Welch of Chatsworth; niece and nephew, Tony and Angela Welch of Chatsworth.

Services for Mr.Welch were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2017 in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Interment was held at Holly Creek Baptist Cemetery following his services. The family received friends Sunday, November 26, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

