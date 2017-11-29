Mr. Larry Travis Weaver, age 40, of Chatsworth passed away Tuesday, November 21,2017 at Erlanger Health Systems in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Mr. Weaver was preceded in death by grandparents, James and Elizabeth Motley of Tunnel Hill and Herbert Weaver also of Tunnel Hill.

Mr. Weaver is survived by fiance, Dian Hill of Chatsworth; parents, Larry & Lisa Weaver of Tunnel Hill, Deana Presnell of Chatsworth; grandmother, Mae Weaver of Tunnel Hill; sister and spouses, Amanda Weaver and fiance, Vincent Mann of Dalton, brothers: Dustin Weaver of Tunnel Hill, William & Kiersten Shamblin of Rocky Face, Angela & Alec Shamblin of Dalton, Kenneth Shamblin of Rocky Face; nephew, Tyson Taylor of Chatsworth; nieces, Christine Taylor of Dalton, Noelle Weaver of Dalton; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and dogs, Rocky and Freckles.

Services for Mr. Weaver were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Carlos Motley officiating. Internment followed in West Hill Cemetery. The family received friends on Friday from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

