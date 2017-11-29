Ms. Barbara Jean Beaty, age 84 of Chatsworth passed away Sunday, November 26, 2017 at her residence.

She was born May 31, 1933 in Summerville GA, daughter of the late William Issac Jones and Mildred Ashworth Jones of East Ridge, TN; a brother, William Stanley (Bill) Jones of Spencer, TN; and a niece, Teresa Jones Chaves of Atwater, CA. Ms. Beaty was a teacher at North West Elementary School for 31 years. Her loves were a Hershey chocolate bar and the Atlanta Braves.

Survivors include her special caregivers, Karen and Johnny Driggins of Rocky Face and Wanda Fenwick of Eton; sister in law Agnes Jones and a nephew, Leland Jones both of Spencer, TN.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, at 12 noon at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Eton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 10:00 a.m. till the funeral hour at 12 noon.

