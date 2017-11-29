Mrs. Mary Katherine Buckner McCurdy, 79 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Mary was preceded in death by her former husband, Henry “Bud” McCurdy father, Albert Buckner; mother, Ethel Buckner; daughters, Rhonda Collins and Debra McCurdy; brothers, Jack Buckner, Gene Buckner, Floyd Buckner; sisters, Mildred Buckner, Linda Faye Buckner, Luedith Buckner Martin; great grandsons, Gabriel and Tyler Holbrook.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Ronnie McRee of Chatsworth, Michelle and Jim Bridges of Calhoun; son-n-law, Jimmy Collins of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Kim McRee Holbrook, Amanda McRee Paige, Michael Hill, Chris Hill, Nathan Perry, Kayla Collins, Tosha Perry Truslow, Michael Bowen, Alesha Nicholson, Dakayla Birchfield, and Katherine Kaydee Birchfield, Gracie Bridges, Jacob Bridges; great-grandchildren, Alex Holbrook, Isaac Holbrook, Andrew Holbrook, Eli Paige, Gavin Hill, Brooklyn Hill, Rocky Hill, CJ Hill, Nadia Perry, Mary Rain Perry, Parker Truslow, Killian Truslow, Mayleigh Birchfield, Peyton Rogers; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Mary Katherine McCurdy will be held Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from Mt. Hermon Baptist Church with Rev. Lamar Beason, Rev. Mike Gibson and Rev. Chris Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Mary Katherine McCurdy.