Mr. Danny Ernest McGee, 61 of Ellijay, passed away Friday, November 24, 2017 at his residence.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting and camping.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Cindy McGee; brother, Charles McGee; sister, Billie Byrd; grandfather, Earnest McGee; grandmother, Eva McGee.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sherry McGee of Ellijay; sons, Timothy McGee of Dalton, Dwayne Sitton of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Salina and Billy Weaver of Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Helen McGee of Crandall; sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Ann and Dan Walkey of Tunnel Hill, Linda Evett of Dalton, Judy and JD Elman of Hanhan, SC; grandchildren, Mia McGee, Mason Weaver, Tristan Weaver, Jacob Sitton, Lance Lancaster; special pet, Sarrah; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Danny Ernest McGee were held Monday, November 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Bowen officiating.

The family received friends at the funeral home Monday from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Danny Ernest McGee.