William “Bill” Napier, of Chatsworth, took his place on the coaching staff of Heaven’s team September 26, 2017 at the age of 60.

Bill played basketball and football at Celina High School. He signed a scholarship to play football at Tennessee Tech where he met his little bride, Pam Napier. Bill coached at Celina K-8, and Livingston Academy in his early years. Bill and Pam moved to Chatsworth, Georgia in 1982 where he coached at Murray County High School for 25 years. He was the winningest coach in the history of Murray County High School Football. After his 25 years at Murray, he went on to coach at Southeast (2 years), Adairsville (2 years), and his last 7 years he impacted many lives at Dalton High School.

Bill was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and soon after began texting Bible verses and inspirational Christian messages each day to over 400 people until the day he passed away. He loved coaching and mentoring the youth in our community, not just because he loved the game of football, but because he loved the people. Jesus said you will know my people by their love for others, and Bill loved others. He was a Christian role model for all, and a witness of God’s unfailing love, especially as his health deteriorated. He was a blessed man, and through his life, he was a blessing to countless others, and even until the end, he honored God with a life well lived. The last verse he sent out on September 26 stated “In your heart you plan your life. But the Lord decides where your steps will take you.” Proverbs 16:9

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Billy J. and Edwina Napier.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Napier; sons and daughters-in-law, Billy and Ali Napier, Matt and Casi Napier, and Kurt and Tiffany Napier; daughter and son-in-law, Whitney and Jamal Releford; grandchildren, Jett, Bear, Annie, Sammy, Charlie and Reghan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Mara Napier, and Don and Natalie Napier; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betsy and Merrill Holtam and Linda and Jerry Strong; and many special nieces, nephew, cousins, and other relatives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Bill Napier were held 12:00 pm (noon) Friday, September 29, 2017 from First Baptist Church of Chatsworth with Dr. Mark Shaw and Dr. Alan Price officiating.

The family received friends from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm Thursday, September 28, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Chatsworth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bill Napier Scholarship Fund C/O Cohutta Banking Company 211 South Third Avenue Chatsworth, Georgia 30705.

Online condolences can be offered at: www.jjonesfuneralhome.com