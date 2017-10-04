Mary Nell Dodson, age 69 of the Banner Community, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at U.T. MEDICAL CENTER.

The family received friends on Monday, October 2, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Jennings Funeral Homes-Clarkrange Chapel.

She is survived by her son, Dennie Dodson and wife Melissa of Chatsworth, GA; daughter, Angie Norris and husband Michael of Banner; 6 grandchildren; brother, James Blaylock and wife Brenda of Ranger, GA; brothers & sisters-in-Law, Cecil Dodson, Herbert & Virginia Dodson, Billy Joe & Laura Faye Dodson, Winnie Jane Roberts, Arlene Moonyhame, Maxine Mooneyham, Shirley Dodson {All of Spencer, TN}; Several nieces, nephews, other family, church family, and friends.

She is preceded by her husband of 40 years, Loyde Dodson; father, Joe Blaylock; mother, Annie (McClure) Blaylock; sister, Louise Ashe; brothers-in-Law, J.C. Neely, and Tom Watson.