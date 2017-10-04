Mary Nell Dodson
Mary Nell Dodson, age 69 of the Banner Community, passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at U.T. MEDICAL CENTER.
The family received friends on Monday, October 2, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Jennings Funeral Homes-Clarkrange Chapel.
She is survived by her son, Dennie Dodson and wife Melissa of Chatsworth, GA; daughter, Angie Norris and husband Michael of Banner; 6 grandchildren; brother, James Blaylock and wife Brenda of Ranger, GA; brothers & sisters-in-Law, Cecil Dodson, Herbert & Virginia Dodson, Billy Joe & Laura Faye Dodson, Winnie Jane Roberts, Arlene Moonyhame, Maxine Mooneyham, Shirley Dodson {All of Spencer, TN}; Several nieces, nephews, other family, church family, and friends.
She is preceded by her husband of 40 years, Loyde Dodson; father, Joe Blaylock; mother, Annie (McClure) Blaylock; sister, Louise Ashe; brothers-in-Law, J.C. Neely, and Tom Watson.