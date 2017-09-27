Mrs. Bonnie L. Davis age 85 of Chatsworth passed away Sunday at her residence surrounded by her family.

Preceded in death by her husband, Fred T. Davis; and parents, Will and Ethel Walker.

Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, Rick Davis, Steve and Minnie Davis, and Tim and Dee Davis, all of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Warren and Sara Davis of Dalton, Josh and Kristin Davis of Cartersville, Chandra and Adam Robbins of Chatsworth, Jessica and David Duncan of Watkinsville, GA; great grandchildren, Jake, James, Ava, Robert, Marlee, Charlotte, Gibson, Davis and Jett; sister, Sue Carr of Dalton; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, at 7:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Dawn Rest Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.