Mrs. Bonnie L. Davis
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Mrs. Bonnie L. Davis age 85 of Chatsworth passed away Sunday at her residence surrounded by her family.
Preceded in death by her husband, Fred T. Davis; and parents, Will and Ethel Walker.
Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, Rick Davis, Steve and Minnie Davis, and Tim and Dee Davis, all of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Warren and Sara Davis of Dalton, Josh and Kristin Davis of Cartersville, Chandra and Adam Robbins of Chatsworth, Jessica and David Duncan of Watkinsville, GA; great grandchildren, Jake, James, Ava, Robert, Marlee, Charlotte, Gibson, Davis and Jett; sister, Sue Carr of Dalton; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, at 7:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Dawn Rest Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com