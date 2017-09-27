Mrs. Jean Elizabeth Smith age 82 of Dalton, passed away Wednesday September 20, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

Our mother had 5 boys and 2 girls, yet she was a mother to many more. She was adventurous and never believed that there was nothing she could not do. After raising her children she reached her dream of being a nurse. She loved taking care of the elderly, especially Alzheimer’s patients. She loved God, her husband, her children, and grandchildren. She was a member of the Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church. We are blessed to have mom teach us to love our family and never to be afraid to go after your dreams.

She was preceded in death by, her husband, Charles Edgar Smith; son Raymond Scott Smith; grandsons, Stevie Smith and Adam Charles Morrison; parents, Kenneth E. Robinson and Reva R. Robinson.

Survivors include, sons and daughters-in-law, David Allan & Marsha Smith of Chatsworth, Brian Wayne & Linda Smith of Crandall, Kenneth Ross & Kerry Smith of Milton, GA, and Kelly Ryan & Cindy Smith of Dalton; daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce Linda & Jerry Parton of Trion and Wanda Lee & Greg Queen of Raleigh, NC; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth Taylor of Crandall, Ethel & Paul Mooney of Ellijay, and Mae Elliott of Chatsworth, Hazel Smith of Chatsworth and Alma Smith of Arab, AL; grandchildren, Cameron Thomas, Crystal Bledsoe, Jamie Person, Charlotte Weaver, Michael Morrison, Luke Morrison, Billy Smith, Amy Smith, Whitney Smith, Leah Pretulak, Jillian Pickett, Jonathan Smith, Matthew Smith, Megan Smith, Nick Smith, Sampson Smith, Hope Elliott, Laramie Smith, Brittany Mussaw, Kelsy Mussaw, Tyler Mussaw, Rory Smith, Harmony Smith, Jennifer Lowe, Matt Lowe, Max Grissby, Salena Moore, Billy Morrison, April Kelly, Amber Ables, and Amy Smith; great-grandchildren, Kallem Lowe, Jayla Lowe, Lanaya Lowe, Kile Moore, Emily Moore, Cole Thomas, Zara Thomas, Jasimine Shropshire, Jada Shropshire, Cohen Morrison, Landon Morrison, Christopher Bledsoe, Kayden Lapham, Zach Smith, Michael Pulliam, Caleb McGarity, Nathan Kelly, Anna Kelly, Cohen Smith, Jada Shropshire, Jazmine Shropshire, Kaylee Pritchett, Taylor Pretulak, Jacob Pretulak, Alexia Smith and Aiden Smith; great-great-grandchild, Jayla Shropshire, Faith Elliott, and Darryl Elliott; aunt, Jean Foster, Ukiah, CA; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Smith were held Saturday September 23, 2017at 11:00 a.m. from the Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Eddie Flick, Bro. Bill Campbell, and Elder Jonathan Blakely officiating. Interment followed in the Harrison Chapel Cemetery.

The family received friends Friday from 4:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Flowers acceptable or memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church at 540 Norton Bridge Rd. Chatsworth, GA 30705.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.