Mrs. Stella “Vena” Bishop age 90 of Reliance, TN, formerly of Chatsworth, GA, passed away Wednesday September 20, 2017.

Vena loved her children, all her grandchildren and family very much. She also loved her grand-pets. While we are all broken-hearted, we know she is rejoicing in heaven.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Richard Long and Melinda Violet Long; husband, Lester Bishop; former husband, Earl Whaley; infant daughter, Linda Sue Whaley; siblings, Otis Long, Elmer Long, Flora Duckett, Hardin Long, Bertha Long, Arvil Long, J.P. Long, Verna Mays, and Dee Long.

Survivors include, daughter, Joyce Whaley, Reliance, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Roy Whaley and Joyce McKerchie, Calhoun, TN; brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Roberta Long, Chatsworth; sister, Earlene Odell, Chatsworth; grandchildren, Shirley and Sampson Bell, Tanessa Foster, Brooke and Erik McLeroy, Michelle Whaley, Melissa and Martin King, and Amanda Whaley; great-grandchildren, Kylee Akins, Garrett Tucker, Lilliana McLeroy, Shontel King, Caira King, Kharma King, Kyon King, and Laykin Crabtree; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bishop were held Sunday September 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Wilson officiating. Interment followed in the Conasauga River Baptist Church Community Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.