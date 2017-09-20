Mrs. JoAnn Bennett, 80 of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at her residence. JoAnn was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Welch and Laura Welch; 5 sisters; 9 brothers.

Survivors include, daughters and son-in-law, Gloria Elaine Hooker and Russell Hannah, Annette Parrish Haney –all of Chatsworth; son, Charles Bennett, Chatsworth; brother and sister-in-law, Frankie and Faye Welch, Dalton; grandchildren, Krissie Hooker, Tiffany Barker, Timmy Hooker, Randy Hooker, Jr., Kandi Coran, Curtis Betterton, and Natalie Welch; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Bennett will be held Wednesday September 20, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Robin Nelson and Dewayne Payne officiating. Interment will follow in the West Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. JoAnn Bennett.