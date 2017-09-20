Mr. Ronald Bingham, 56 of Chatsworth, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017 at his residence.

Ronald was a member of Crosspointe/Dalton Christian Centre. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Bingham; mother, Ora Lee Bingham; father, TL Bingham; grandmother, Harriett Roe; grandad, Rob Roe.

Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Eric and Kayla Humphries of Clarkston, GA, Matt Humphries of Chattanooga ; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Nathan Ware of Vancouver, B.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Johnna Bingham of Chatsworth; sister, Kym Bingham of Chatsworth; special aunt, Patsy Butler; 4 grandchildren; extended family also survives.

Cremation services were provided by Peeples Funeral Home of Chatsworth.

Memorial services to celebrate the life of Mr. Ronald Bingham will be held Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Peeples Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Erlanger Hospital Greatest Need at https://www.erlanger.org/foundations/ways-to-give/tribute-memorial-gift.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Ronald Bingham.