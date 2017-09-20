Mrs. Lorene Springfield age 83 of Chatsworth passed away Monday Sept. 11, 2017 at Regency Park.

Proceeded in death by grandmother, Cena Herron; parents Selmer and Dessie Ledford; brother, Junior Ledford; sisters, Carla Ridley, Barbara Tankersley and Rethel Morgan.

Survivors include her son and daughter in law Michael and Melissa Springfield; grandson, Matthew, and granddaughters, Mellie, Megan, and Michelle all of Chattanooga, TN; brother and sister in law, Jack and Geneva Ledford of Mobile, AL; brother in law, Harold Tankersley of Chatsworth.

Funeral services were held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Shaw officiating. Interment followed in the Chatsworth Heights Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Friday 4:00 p.m. till 7:30 p.m.

Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments.