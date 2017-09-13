Mrs. Sherry Lynn Choate age 60 of Cisco, passed away Sunday September 10, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

She was a member of Little Conasauga Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Choate was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Ash; maternal grandparents, Thelma and John Lovain; paternal grandparents, Ethel and Floyd Ash.

Survivors include, husband of 42 years, Randall L. Choate, Cisco; son, Corey Choate, Cleveland, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Lindsay Faith Choate Brookshire and Brandon Brookshire, Cohutta; mother, Louise Ash, Crandall; sister and brother-in-law, Sonya and Terry Henderson, Crandall; grandchildren, Bayleigh Choate, River Choate, Cade Brookshire and Raylin Brookshire.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Choate will be held Thursday September 14, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Guffey and Rev. Larry Chastain officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairy Valley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements.