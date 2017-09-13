Mr. Arvil Lee Osborne age 67 of Chatsworth, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Osborne was a US Army Veteran serving his family and country in Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie N. and Juanita “Onnie” Osborne; brother, Jimmy A. Osborne.

Survivors include, wife of 31 years, Rebecca Osborne, Chatsworth; son, Jeffery L. Osborne, Chatsworth; daughters and son-in-law, Sallie and Mark Jackson, and Sharon Mays –all of Chatsworth; step-sons, Cliff Gillihan, Chatsworth and Calvin Brown, Dalton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Boyd and Rose Osborne, Johnny Osborne, Arnold and Gwnynell Osborne, Michael and Rethel – all of Chatsworth; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Johnny Rogers, Chatsworth; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mr. Osborne were held Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral Home with Rev. Donnie Flood and Rev. Cecil Pritchett officiating. Interment followed in the Center Valley Cemetery with Military Honors by the American Legion Post 167 of Chatsworth.

The family received friends Friday from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.