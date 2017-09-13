Mr. Thomas C. "Butch" Rittenhouse, age 66, passed away, September 6, 2017, at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenard and Desmia Pack Rittenhouse; sisters, Jeanette Derryberry and Diane White.

Mr. Rittenhouse is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jo Ann Roe Rittenhouse; children and spouse, Tony and Sherlene Rittenhouse of Ringgold, Shannon Cuel of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Nathaniel Rittenhouse, Gregory Rittenhouse, Michael Rittenhouse, and Larry Yarber; step grandchildren, Andrew Watkins, Chris Watkins and Brandy Roper; five great grandchildren, and nine step great grandchildren; brothers and sisters in law, Dave and Sue Rittenhouse of Chatsworth, Bill and Clara Rittenhouse of Dalton; sister and brother in law, Frances and Bill Mullis of Rock Spring. Several Nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Bruce Phillips, Bill Henderson and Archie Richardson speaking. Interment followed in the Ball Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home 5:00 till 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com