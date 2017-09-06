Mrs. Doris Causby Hooker Dooley, 81 of Chatsworth, passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 at Hamilton Medical Center.

She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Doris enjoyed quilting, and porcelain dolls.

Doris was preceded in death by first husband, Rev. Kenneth Hooker; second husband, John Dooley; sister, Katherine Jeffery; brothers, John Causby, Buddy Causby; father, William Luther Causby; mother, Ruby Lucille Burkett Ogles; stepdad, Dennis Ogles;

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Ronnie Dotson of Chatsworth, Cindy and Jim Harbuck of Chatsworth; sisters-in-law, Louise Oliver of Dalton, Sue Causby of Cisco, and Marie Carlock of Chatsworth; brother-in-law, Rev. T.D. Hooker (Patsy) of Lake City, TN; grandchildren, Stefanie Winkler, Nikki Roberts, Kasie Barrett; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Hales, Kinley Winkler, Darya Bryant, Owen Barrett, Deacon Roberts, Dawson Roberts; extended family also survives.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Doris Causby Hooker Dooley will be held Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Souther, Rev. Bobby Green officiating. Interment will follow at Fairy Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Doris Causby Hooker Dooley.