Mrs. Stella Flood
Mrs. Stella Flood, age 89, of Chatsworth, passed away Sunday August 27, 2017 at Chatsworth Health Care Center.
Stella was preceded in death by her husband Ned Flood; parents, Ora Allen and Willis Ledford; sister, Mamie Rogers, several brothers and half brothers.
She is survived by sons and daughters in law, Edward and Nadine Flood, Billy Flood, David and Shelia Flood, Michael and Tina Flood; daughters and son in law, Bobbie Sanford, Margaret and Chris Miller all of Chatsworth; several grandchildren and great grandchildren also survive.
Services for Mrs.Flood will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Donny Flood officiating. Internment will be at Eton cemetery. The family received friends from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday at Shawn Chapman Funeral Home.
