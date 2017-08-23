Robert P. “Tyler” Wachter, 72, of Chatsworth, GA (formerly of Coplay, PA), passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 in Raleigh, NC. He was the son of the late Paul Wachter and E. Ruth Wachter. Bob was in the manufacturing industry, working for General Electric and NCR before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, and time with family and friends. Survivors: Daughter, Nicole M. (Wachter) Chapin, Son-in-law, Joshua and six grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dakota, Jordyn, Wyatt, Savannah, and Carson all of Clayton, NC; Sister, Cheryl L. (Wachter) Haggerty, wife of John Haggerty of Orefield, PA; nephews and nieces of both PA and NC. He is predeceased by Sister, Karen (Wachter) Hahn and Brother-in-law Rick Hahn, formerly of Bethlehem, PA. Arrangements are being handled by McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton, NC. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.