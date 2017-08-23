Mr. William Leonard (Buddy) Crisp, Jr. age 78 of Chatsworth passed away Thursday August 17, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Dora Jeanette Crisp; brothers, James "Bucky" Crisp and Carl Crisp; a sister, Patricia Crisp Russell; mother of his children, Pauletta Crisp.

Survivors include children and spouses, Kay and Richard Hooper of Lafayette, Kim Crisp of Pelham, AL, Cameron and Lanie Crisp of Connelly Springs, NC; grandchildren, Kyle Dana, Sarah Dana and Katie Cain, all of Lafayette; great granddaughter, Sophia Madeline Stoker of Layfayette; sisters and brother in law, Rena and Kelly White of Englewood, TN, Shirl Plank of Chatsworth. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Shawn Chapman Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Eton cemetery with military honors by Chatsworth American Legion Post 167. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday 12 noon till the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m.

