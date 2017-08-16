Mrs. Aloe Casey Lawson age 77 of Chatsworth, passed away Thursday August 10, 2017 at her residence.

She was a member of the Dalton Church of God.

Mrs. Lawson was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Lee Lawson; parents, Frank and Mary Casey; sisters, Frankie Anderson and Maude Dillard; brothers, Jack Austin, F. L. Casey, James Casey.

Survivors include, son and daughter-in-law, Roger Lawson and Carla Ripley of Dalton; grandchildren, Virginia Leigh and Lucas Souza, and Caroline Lawson all of Dalton; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Earl Campbell of Chatsworth; nieces; nephews; cousins.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Lawson were held Sunday August 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Peeples Funeral with Rev. Bobby Green officiating. Interment followed in the Center Valley Cemetery.

The family received friends Sunday from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth were in charge of the arrangements.